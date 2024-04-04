Hotel Cocaine: MGM+ Releases Premiere Date, First-Look Photos, and Teaser for 1970s Thrilller Series

Hotel Cocaine has a premiere date. MGM+ announced that the eight-episode series will arrive in June with first-look photos and a teaser trailer.

Starring Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, and Yul Vazquez, the crime thriller is set in Miami at the start of the 1970s cocaine scene. Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, and Candy Santana are joining the previously announced recurring cast of Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey.

MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, premium network MGM+ revealed a first look at the highly anticipated crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, executive produced by Chris Brancato (Godfather of Harlem, Narcos) and Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth). The teaser arrives on the heels of the eight-episode series’ global debut at Series Mania in Lille, France. The first episode of Hotel Cocaine will premiere June 16 on MGM+, with new episodes airing on Sundays until August 4. Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Danny Pino), Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream. New recurring and guest cast announced today are Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, and Candy Santana. Guest stars previously announced include Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey. They join the ensemble led by Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Law & Order: SVU), Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Winning Time), Mark Feuerstein (Power, The Baby-Sitters Club), Yul Vazquez (Severance, Godfather of Harlem), Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil). Chris Brancato created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Brancato, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers. Hotel Cocaine is produced by MGM+ Studios, in association with Stan in Australia and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. The additional guest and recurring cast announced today includes: RECURRING Don Mike as “Omar,” the Mutiny Club maitre’d. Don Mike is represented by TBT Management. Pedro Giunti as “Guillermo,” Nestor’s henchman and driver. Giunti is represented by Karina Leija. Lola Claire as “Trini,” a Mutiny Girl. Claire is represented by Premiere Talent Management. Candy Santana as “Gale,” a Mutiny Girl and Janice’s right hand. Santana is represented by CSP Management and Espada PR. GUEST Matthew Del Negro as “Phil Nolan,” Janice’s abusive ex-boyfriend. Del Negro is represented by Buchwald, Berwick & Kovacik, and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson. Victor Oliveira as “Alvaro Gomez,” an emissary of Henao and Yolanda’s cartel. Oliveira is represented by Lumina Management. Robert Beck as “Marty Owens,” a customs official on Henao’s payroll. Beck is represented by Felix de Wolfe Limited. Sam Robards as “Hal,” Nestor and Burton’s former CIA handler. Robards is represented by Paradigm and Echo Lake Entertainment.”

Additional photos and the trailer for Hotel Cocaine are below.

