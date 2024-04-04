Harlem: Season Three Cast Additions Announced for Prime Video Comedy-Drama

Harlem is returning for its third season, and four new faces have been added to the cast of the Prime Video series. Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Robin Givens (Batwoman), and Gail Bean (Snowfall) have been cast in recurring roles, according to Deadline.

Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple, the Prime Video comedy-drama follows four female best friends in their thirties as they balance their careers and love-lifes while living in Harlem. The show was created by Tracy Oliver.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charmin, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies’ hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Givens will portray Jacqueline, Eva’s no-nonsense mother. Bean will portray Given’s daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful, venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

The premiere date for Harlem season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Prime Video series? Are you looking forward to watching season three of Harlem?