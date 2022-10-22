Menu

Harlem: Season Two; Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, and More Join Prime Video Series

by Regina Avalos,

Harlem is adding seven new faces to its cast for its second season. Rachel True, Courtnee Carter, and Luke Forbes will appear in recurring roles, and Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn, and Lil Rel Howery will guest star.

Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple star in the comedy which follows four best friends living in Harlem.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions of the cast to the Prime Video series:

“True will portray Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem. She and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) strike up an unlikely friendship; Carter will portray Zoe, a confident player who has a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts; Forbes will portray “handsome and professional” Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn’s mom Patricia (Jasmine Guy) tries to blindly set Quinn (Grace Byers) up with.

Fox plays Phil, Quinn’s doting father, an affluent man who is delighted when his daughter joins him for a game of golf on his birthday; Shepherd plays Sonya, Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) boisterous, loving mother and Angie’s biggest fan and cheerleader; Vaughn plays herself. When Angie replaces Countess in a Hallmark Christmas Movie, Countess appears in a vision; Howery plays Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, a high-spirited, supportive guy who is delighted to see Angie.”

A premiere date for Harlem season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Harlem return to Prime Video?


