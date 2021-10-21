Harlem: Amazon Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

Harlem is coming soon to Amazon, and the streaming service has now announced a premiere date and released photos for the new comedy series. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler LePley. The series follows four best friends living in Harlem, New York.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Season One of the comedy series Harlem, from Girl’s Trip creator Tracy Oliver, will premiere Friday, December 3, on Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. The 10-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem is a new single-camera comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams. The series stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler LePley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.” Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directed the first two episodes.”

Check out more photos from Harlem below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Harlem on Amazon?