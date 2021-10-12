As We See It: Amazon Sets Title for Jason Katims Comedy Series About Autistic Roommates

As We See It is headed to Amazon, and the streaming service has released more details about the new comedy from Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights). The series is based on an Israeli series titled On The Spectrum.

Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, and Chris Pang star in the series which follows Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien), twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, their aide, and sometimes even each other, the trio experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.

Per Deadline, Amazon has not yet set a premiere date for As We See It.

