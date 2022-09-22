Reacher: Season Two; Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Rory Cochrane Join Prime Video Series

Reacher is adding to its cast for season two. Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Rory Cochrane are joining Alan Ritchson on the season. The series is based on the novel series by Lee Child.

Deadline revealed the following about the new additions to the Prime Video series:

“Swan has been cast as Karla Dixon. Along with O’Donnell, Dixon served with Reacher in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. She’s an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley will play A.M. He’s what Homeland Security calls a “ghost;” he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he’ll work for the highest bidder. Cochrane will portray Shane Langston. He’s a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.”

A return date for Reacher season two will be announced later.

