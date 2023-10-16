Billy the Kid: Season Two Viewer Votes

Billy’s got battles ahead in the second season of the Billy the Kid TV show on MGM+. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Billy the Kid is cancelled or renewed for season three. MGM+, however, collects its own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Billy the Kid here.

An MGM+ western drama series, the Billy the Kid TV show stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber with Eileen O’Higgins, Dakota Daulby, Sean Owen Roberts, Jonah Collier, Ryan Kennedy, Leif Nystrom, Siobhan Williams, Brendan Fletcher, Jamie Beamish, Shaun Benson, Lisa Chandler, Chad Rook, Luke Camilleri, Zak Santiago, Vincent Walsh, and Nuria Vega in recurring roles. The story is based on the life of Billy the Kid (Blyth), an American outlaw also known as William H. Bonney. It follows his life from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond. In season two, Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend, Jesse Evans (Webber), and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.





