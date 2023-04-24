From: Season Three — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The scary series gets worse. Has the From TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on MGM+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of From, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sci-fi horror series airing on the MGM+ cable channel, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the surrounding forest’s threats, including terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. After a car crash, Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) are trapped in the town. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 24, 2023, From has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew From for season three. This show appears to have a devoted following, and the cable channel has very few original scripted series. Only Godfather of Harlem, Chapelwaite, and Billy the Kid remain. Unless MGM+ decides to get out of the scripted series business, I think From has a good chance of survival. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on From cancellation or renewal news.



