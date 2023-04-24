From: Season Two Viewer Votes

The town residents’ problems worsen in the second season of the From TV show on MGM+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like From is cancelled or renewed for season three. MGM+, however, isn’t part of that system. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of From here.

An MGM+ sci-fi horror series, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the surrounding forest’s threats, including terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strong rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. After a car crash, Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.





