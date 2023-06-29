From: Season Three; MGM+ Renews Sci-Fi Horror Series for 2024

MGM+ is staying in a particular small town. The cable channel has renewed the From TV series for a third season. The second season finished airing earlier this week.

A sci-fi horror series, the From TV show stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover. The story revolves around a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the surrounding forest’s threats, including terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) has instituted strict rules in the town to maintain order and to keep residents safe. After a car crash, Jim and Tabitha Matthews (Bailey and Moreno) find themselves trapped in the town. Together, they must find a way to keep their children — Julie (Cheramy) and Ethan (Webster) — safe as they desperately search for a way back home.

The cable channel (which isn’t part of the Nielsen ratings system) has said that From is its second-most popular series, behind Godfather of Harlem.

The second season of From ended on a cliffhanger as the town’s true nature came into focus. The third season is expected to debut next year. MGM+ announced the renewal via social media.

“The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and Fromily this season. We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way,” said executive producer and director Jack Bender.

