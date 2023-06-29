Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, LA Fire & Rescue, Nancy Drew, CSI: Vegas, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Published:

Judge Steve Harvey TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Erika Doss)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: LA Fire & Rescue, Judge Steve Harvey, The Wonder Years, Nancy Drew, and RiverdaleSpecials: The Price Is Right at NightReruns: $100,000 Pyramid, Abbott Elementary, CSI: Vegas, MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,  Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I was watching VTN

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x