Wednesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, LA Fire & Rescue, Nancy Drew, CSI: Vegas, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 ratings — New episodes: LA Fire & Rescue, Judge Steve Harvey, The Wonder Years, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale. Specials: The Price Is Right at Night. Reruns: $100,000 Pyramid, Abbott Elementary, CSI: Vegas, MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?