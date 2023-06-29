Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep, The Last Ship: Hulu Removing More Shows to Cut Costs

Hulu is removing several more shows from its service to cut costs. Recently cancelled ABC shows Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep are being removed, per Deadline. In the future, other alphabet network shows cancelled after one season will be dealt with similarly.

Other licensed series being dropped by the streaming service include Angie Tribeca, Blindspot, The Detour, and The Last Ship. Last month, Hulu removed shows like Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon.

The removals are part of cost-cutting measures by Disney, which runs the streaming service. Many of the series had deals to remain on Hulu until 2024 and beyond.

CFO Christine McCarthy said the following about removing programming from the service:

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our [direct-to-consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation. As a result, we will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms, and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion. The charge, which will not be recorded in our segment results will primarily be recognized in the [fiscal] third quarter as we complete our review and remove the content.”

What do you think? Are you surprised that Hulu is removing the two ABC shows so quickly? Will these removals influence your decision to be a Hulu subscriber?