Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Says CW Showrunners Knew Deck Was Stacked Against Season Two from the Start

The series finale of Gotham Knights aired earlier this week, and one cast member has now spoken out about the ending of the series. Misha Collins played Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent in the superhero crime drama, and he says the showrunners knew the odds were against it getting a second season.

Starring Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams, Gotham Knights follows the next generation of superheroes after the death of Batman.

Collins said the following about the chances The CW series had for a second season, per Deadline:

“With the state of affairs as they were with the CW and DC and the Warner Brothers universe, all of the various variables that were coming into play here, our showrunners knew that from the outset of this season. In fact, when we were shooting the pilot, they knew that the deck was stacking against it for a Season 2. So that factored into the decision, I think, not to make this a pure cliffhanger, because it would be really unsatisfying for everyone involved if at least the season’s main arcs weren’t resolved.”

As for his character and what a second season might have looked like, he said:

“Well, as the series winds up, we’re really just getting introduced to the Two Face character, and it would have been rich and rewarding to have explored him devolving down the road and the inevitable fights to bring Harvey back, which would, of course, have involved a tremendous amount of inner turmoil. We had lots of conversations about what a prospective Season 2 might look like. I have to say, as it plays, this season ties up so many of the story arcs on the show with a bow so neatly that it almost works as a one-season miniseries. I’m glad that we’re not leaving the audience hanging…it feels like a very nicely encapsulated chapter and an okay stopping point. Yet, I felt like this the show was really getting cooking, and I would have loved to have had more time with it. I loved working with this cast. I loved working with these producers and writers. It was a very fun, fertile, creative playground. And I’m gonna miss all of that.”

What do you think? Do you think Gotham Knights ended with a satisfying conclusion? Did you want to see a second season?