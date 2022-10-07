Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank.

TV show description:

A drama series, the Alaska Daily TV show was created by Tom McCarthy and is based on a real case.

In the story, Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) is an award-winning investigative journalist and high-powered newspaper reporter in New York. Her reporting methods and abrasive personality are called into question after a high-profile story blows up in her face, and Eileen loses her job.

Her former mentor, Stanley Cornik (Perry), approaches her about making a big move, and she goes to work for a struggling downsized Anchorage newspaper, the Daily Alaskan.

The skeleton crew in her new workplace includes Bob Young (Malloy), Claire Muncy (Holzman), Gabriel Tovar (Castelblanco), Yuna Park (Park), and Austin Teague (Frank).

Grudgingly, Eileen teams up with a young local reporter named Roz Friendly (Dove). Together, they begin investigating the murders of a group of indigenous women. There’s a pattern to the killings that has gone mostly ignored by the local police force.

In a new locale, across the country, and in a very different world, Eileen is on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Alaska Daily TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?