Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 17, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe.

TV show description:

A thriller drama that’s based on a series of books by C.J. Box, the Big Sky TV series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and Box.

The story begins with Danielle Sullivan (Lind) and her sister Grace (Pettyjohn) on a road trip to visit Danielle’s boyfriend. The two are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of a Montana highway.

This sets off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) to join forces with Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), Cody’s estranged wife and an ex-cop, to search for the sisters.

When the trio of investigators discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it becomes clear that they’ve stumbled onto something that’s much bigger than they could have imagined. They must race against the clock to prevent another woman from being taken.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Big Sky TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?