Big Sky: Michelle Veintimilla and Sebastian Roché Join ABC Drama Series

Big Sky is returning to ABC after its mid-season break on Tuesday night with a double-episode event, and viewers will soon see two new recurring players — Michelle Veintimilla and Sebastian Roché. The show’s cast includes Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe. Created by David E. Kelley, the series follows the search for two missing girls in Montana.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the additions will play in Big Sky:

“Veintimilla will play Rosie Amaya, the tough as nails daughter of Gil Amaya, the Kleinsasser family’s ranch manager. Rosie grew up close to Blake Kleinsasser, who taught her the ropes of cattle-ranching. Rosie will play a pivotal role in Dewell and Hoyt’s investigation into Lochsa county and unraveling its darkest secrets. Roché will portray Sheriff Wagy, the polite and parochial Lochsa County Sheriff. A small-town cop whose sense of worth is dependent on the power wielded by the badge and gun. Despite Wagy’s apparent hospitality, Cassie and Jenny question his motives and efforts to obstruct their investigation at every turn.”

Big Sky will continue to air on Tuesday nights on ABC. Of the season’s 16 episodes, only nine have aired thus far. The series has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season yet.

