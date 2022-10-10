SWAT: Season Seven — Has the CBS Police Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Hondo’s back leading the charge. Has the SWAT TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SWAT, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A police action drama series airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky Jim Street (Russell), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of SWAT averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.76 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 10, 2022, SWAT has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season seven? Last season, the network moved this action series from Thursdays to Fridays, and the ratings grew. It’s no surprise that it’s back on that night. SWAT is produced by CBS Studios (keeping the show’s profits in-house) and picks up a lot of viewers in the live+7 day ratings. I think it will be renewed for season seven. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.



