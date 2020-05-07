SWAT: Season Four Renewal; CBS Police Drama Returning for 2020-21 Season

CBS is sticking with SWAT for 2020-21. The network just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a fourth season.

The SWAT crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.) of the LAPD. The CBS series also stars Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, with Debbie Allen, Obba Babatundé, Gabrielle Dennis, and Deshae Frost in recurring roles.

The third season of SWAT is averaging a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million overall viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 27% and 25%, respectively.

Even though SWAT has dropped considerably in the ratings, CBS is giving the series another chance. The third season finale is expected to air on Wednesday, May 20th.

What do you think? Do you watch SWAT on CBS? Will you watch season four of this TV series?