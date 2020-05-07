Menu

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 12; CBS Renewal Revealed for 2020-21 Season

by Jessica Pena,

NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

CBS is headed back to the City of Angels. The network just announced they’ve renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 12th season.

A long-running procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles centers on the high-stakes NCIS division charged with apprehending those elusive criminals who threaten the nation’s security. Working undercover with advanced technology, these highly trained agents readily risk their lives to bring down their targets The CBS drama stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, and Nia Long.

The 11th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.39 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. The 11th season wrapped on Sunday, April 26th.

What do you think? Do you watch NCIS: Los Angeles TV show on CBS? How many more seasons do you think this series will run, beyond season 12?


3
Martin Stumacher
Martin Stumacher

I've been watching it since the first time it was shown. Great news!

May 6, 2020 10:39 pm
Martin Stumacher
Martin Stumacher

It's wonderful news! I' ve been watching it since the beginning episode. Great news.

May 6, 2020 10:38 pm
The Ultimate Fangirl
The Ultimate Fangirl

About time. Now just give Hetty more respect in Season 12 and this show can actually call itself 'great' again

May 6, 2020 8:58 pm
