SWAT: Season Seven Ratings

Last year, SWAT was cancelled after six seasons, but CBS later reversed that decision and ordered a seventh and final season to wrap up the show. Star Shemar Moore believes an eighth season is possible if the season seven ratings are strong enough. Could SWAT cheat death a second time? Stay tuned.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, with Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson recurring. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim), and newer recruit Officer III Zoe Powell (Ritch). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units, Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) is a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/19 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season six of SWAT on CBS averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.01 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



