Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 10 Ratings



The Penn & Teller: Fool Us series has reached its 10th anniversary and has a new host. The show has become a staple of The CW’s Friday night schedule, but there are no guarantees that it will continue with the current state of the television industry. Will Penn & Teller: Fool Us be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A magic competition series, the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show is hosted by Brooke Burke (replacing Alyson Hannigan) and is judged by comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. In each episode, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The master magicians see the trick only once and have to try to immediately figure out how it was done. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits, or helpful camera cuts — just real magic. Magicians in season ten include Moxie Jillette, Daxien, The Cosmic Romantics & David Schwartz, Cash, Aleš Hrdlička, Henry & Klauss, Jonah Babins & Ben Train, Alexandra, Artem, Anthony Dempsey, Rune Carlsen, Solange Kardinaly, Christian Engblom, Antonio Martinez, and Ari Novick.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season nine of Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 667,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



