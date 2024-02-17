SWAT: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Is the seventh season of CBS’ SWAT TV show the end, or will Shemar Moore get his wish? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SWAT is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, we know season seven is supposedly the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh-season episodes of SWAT here.

A CBS police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, with Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson recurring. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim), and newer recruit Officer III Zoe Powell (Ritch). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units, Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) is a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the SWAT TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe SWAT should have been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on CBS?