CSI: Vegas: Season Three Viewer Votes

A CBS police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Reggie Lee recurs. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), CSI Christopher Park (Jay Lee), and Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin). These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — to preserve and serve justice. In season three, they work to uncover who framed their comrade, Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), for the gruesome murder of Kahn Schefter, the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother.





