CSI: Vegas: Season Four — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Folsom certainly needs his friends’ help. Has the CSI: Vegas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is where to track the status of CSI: Vegas, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A police procedural series airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee. Reggie Lee recurs. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), CSI Christopher Park (Jay Lee), and Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin). These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — to preserve and serve justice. In season three, they work to uncover who framed their comrade, Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), for the gruesome murder of Kahn Schefter, the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of CSI: Vegas averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.09 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 10% in the demo and up by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how CSI: Vegas stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2024, CSI: Vegas has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew CSI: Vegas for season four? This show was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed last year and was one of CBS’ lowest-rated series overall. The network’s studio produces the series, and it’s connected to a popular franchise that’s done very well worldwide. I think it will be renewed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it were cancelled too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on CSI: Vegas cancellation or renewal news.



