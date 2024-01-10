The Great North: Season Five — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The Tobins may be around for a while. Has The Great North TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great North, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An animated family comedy series airing on the FOX television network, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. A single dad, Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Great North averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 812,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great North stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 10, 2024, The Great North has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Great North for season five? This show is co-produced by Disney’s 20th Century Fox Television and FOX’s own FOX Entertainment. At some point, I suspect The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers (now owned by Disney) will cost more than FOX wants to pay, or the House of Mouse will want the shows for its own outlets. Since The Great North is a co-production, I think there’s a better chance it will stay on FOX, and I suspect the network will keep it going. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great North cancellation or renewal news.



