Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North, Krapopolis, The Simpsons: FOX Announces 2025 Return Dates

Get ready for a new animation domination lineup to arrive next month with new seasons of Family Guy (season 23), Grimsburg (season two), and The Great North (season five) taking over on FOX alongside Krapopolis. The Simpsons will return in March with new episodes.

FOX revealed more about the new Sunday lineup in a press release.

“FOX announces Winter return dates for its iconic Animation Domination favorites Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North, Krapopolis and The Simpsons. On Sunday, Feb. 16, all-new seasons of Family Guy (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Grimsburg (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) and The Great North (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) debut, followed by new episodes of Krapopolis (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Then, starting Sunday, March 30, all-new episodes of The Simpsons return (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), followed by Family Guy (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), The Great North (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Krapopolis (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The Season 23 premiere of Family Guy will parody Top Gun, which will chronicle Peter/Maverick getting together with Lois/Charlie, the tragic death of Joe/Goose, and Peter/Maverick’s blooming relationship with Chris/Rooster. Additionally, this season, Peter runs into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a brewery tour, Lois becomes a stand-up comedian and Meg starts dating a chicken she meets on a reality dating show. Family Guy is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter are executive producers.

On the Season Two premiere of Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm (Fargo, Mad Men), Harmony (Erinn Hayes) pushes Flute (Hamm) to move out, resulting in him moving into a house haunted by a doting housewife. Things soon go awry when Flute invites everyone for an adult party at his house, and Flute’s disregard of the ghost prompts her to threaten their lives in the all-new “Haunted Housewife” episode of Grimsburg. Additionally, Martin Short joins the cast for Season Two in the recurring role of Otis Volcanowitz. Otis is Grimsburg’s newest detective and also its youngest. Fortunately, there’s nothing the mean streets of this town can throw at him that’s scarier than what he’s seen in the third-grade cubbies. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as Executive Producers alongside Showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as Executive Producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.

On the Season Five premiere of The Great North, Wolf finally gets cast on the local Alaskan survival show Dropped Off To Die, but when he’s out early, his shame leads him to sneak home and hide on the Tobin property instead in “The Prince of Hides Adventure” episode of The Great North. Additionally this season, Ham starts performing at Yet-E-Cheddar’s and develops a strange relationship with an animatronic Yeti Van Halen, that puts his relationship with Crispin in jeopardy in the all-new “Bots On The Side Adventure” episode. And just when Honeybee thinks she’s conquered every danger in Alaska, a new one pushes her to the limit in a horror-inspired episode in the all-new “Silence Of The Dams Adventure” episode. The series was created and written by Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer. The Great North is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment

In an all-new episode of Krapopolis, airing Sunday, Feb. 16 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT), everyone knows The Fates, but what about their brother, John Fate? In the episode, Deliria’s (Emmy-nominee Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso) clairvoyant ex comes to town and gives the family some bad news in the “John Fate Comes a-Knockin” episode. Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy is executive producer. Alex Rubens is executive producer and showrunner.

On Sunday, March 30 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Season 36 of The Simpsons — the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history – debuts with Bart dipping his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far in “The Flandshees of Innersimpson,” episode of The Simpsons. Jane Kaczmarek and Rachel Bloom make guest voice appearances. The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation. It is created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The Simpsons’ executive producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Following The Simpsons, all-new episodes of Family Guy continue (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by new episodes of The Great North (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Krapopolis (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).”