The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Four; Netflix Legal Drama Series Renewed

Mickey Haller is returning to the courtroom for more. Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a fourth season of 10 episodes. The new season will be based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Law of Innocence.

Season three was released in October. Production for the new season will begin next month.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Yaya DaCosta, and Angus Sampson star in the legal drama, which follows Haller as he practices law out of his Lincoln in the city of Los Angeles.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“The Lincoln Lawyer continues to be one of Netflix’s most fan-beloved series to date. Season 1 set the tone for the show’s global success, spending 12 consecutive weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10, reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries. Season 2 also saw much success both on the charts and behind the camera as it quickly climbed the Netflix Global Top 10 securing 40 million views and reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries. Season 3 continued the trend, dominating the Netflix Global Top 10 with 6 consecutive weeks on the charts and also debuted with a perfect 100% score from Critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also made strides in moving the needle on gender-balanced hiring, earning a ReFrame Stamp for its second season.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season four?