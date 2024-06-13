Vikings: Valhalla: Season Three; Netflix Previews the Historical Drama’s Final Episodes

Vikings: Valhalla has a return date set. The third and final season will arrive next month on Netflix. A trailer and new poster were released to tease the new season.

The streaming service announced that season three would end the series in October. Vikings: Valhalla, a prequel to the original Vikings series, is set 100 years earlier and follows the life of Leif Ericson. Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark star in the series.

Netflix shared the following about the series in a press release.

“In pursuit of a new Viking home, our heroes must venture further than they ever have before. From Constantinople to Greenland to the edge of the known world. But before they can set sail for new horizons, they must travel back to where it all started for one last battle. Heroes will become Legends in this final chapter in the Vikings: Valhalla saga. The epic Vikings: Valhalla saga returns to Netflix July 11, 2024. Set in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson, his sister, Freydis and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. Season Three finds our heroes seven years after the conclusion of Season Two. Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople. But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.”

The trailer and new poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Will you be watching season three next month?