The Rainmaker: USA Network Orders Legal Drama Series Based on John Grisham Novel

USA Network is getting back into the scripted series game. The network has ordered The Rainmaker, a legal drama series based on a John Grisham novel. A Francis Ford Coppola film adaptation starring Matt Damon (above) and Danny DeVito was released in 1997.

USA Network announced in December that the channel planned to resume airing “Blue Sky” programming, aka comedic and light drama series. However, Deadline notes the following about The Rainmaker and its connection to that plan:

The Rainmaker is not believed to be part of the “Blue Sky” brand USA Network has been looking to revive with new shows. That programming initiative, revealed exclusively by Deadline last fall, involves developing hourlong series at budgets in the $2M-$3M an episode, recognizing the economic realities of basic cable, which has been heavily impacted by cord-cutting and the overall decline in linear viewing. I hear the budget for The Rainmaker is toward the higher end of that range.

Jason Richman and Michael Seitzman are behind the pilot for the new series. The following was revealed about the plot of The Rainmaker:

Fresh out of law school, Rudy Baylor goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend. Rudy, along with his boss and her disheveled paralegal, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son.

The premiere date and additional details about The Rainmaker will be announced later.

