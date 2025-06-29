Surf Girls: International: Season Two Trailer and Key Art Released for Prime Video Docuseries

Surf Girls: International will return next month for its second season, and Prime Video has announced the return date for the docuseries, accompanied by the release of a trailer and new key art.

The series follows girls from around the world as they compete in one of the world’s largest surfing competitions.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video announced all five episodes of Surf Girls: International will premiere exclusively on Prime Video July 17. Prime Video also released the official trailer and key art for the summertime docuseries from Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR, featuring the five fierce wave-slaying athletes the series will track in Season Two. Surf Girls: International will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership. Surf Girls: International follows five up-and-coming female surfers representing their home countries as they travel the world competing in the Challenger Series. This season will feature the stories of both new and returning athletes who are forging a path for themselves in the world of female surfing, including: native Hawaiian and breakout star of Season One, Ewe Wong; Sophia Medina, a young competitor with a family history in surfing who continues to break down barriers for female surfers in her home country of Brazil; Kika Veselko, the highly motivated Portuguese sensation who will stop at nothing to keep grinding and learning; Jessie Van Niekerk of South Africa, whose infectious energy keeps her going after she and her parents sacrificed everything to pursue her passion; and 2024 Olympian Sol Aguirre of Peru as she focuses on improving her mental approach to the sport she loves. In order to achieve their dreams of earning a coveted spot on the World Surf Tour, they must develop as surfers, overcome their own personal struggles, and deal with the challenges of the international spotlight. Surf Girls: International is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, and Tyler O’Neil of Hello Sunshine; Jessica Robertson, Tina Tozzi, and Brett Bouttier of TOGETHXR; Ryan Crosby and Jed Pearson IV of World Surf League (WSL); Monica Medellin; and Leslie Garvin, who will also serve as showrunner. Surf Girls: International is produced for Prime Video by Hello Sunshine and TOGETHXR.”

