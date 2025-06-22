Sausage Party: Foodtopia: Season Two of Animated Comedy Series Coming in August

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is returning for a second season. Prime Video announced that the series will return in August. The first season was released in July 2024.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Hungry for more? Today, Prime Video announced that Sausage Party: Foodtopia is back on the menu, returning for your viewing consumption on August 13, 2025. All eight episodes of the animated comedy will be served all at once in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society. Returning cast members include Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, and Michael Cera—with some tasty new additions: Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard as “Dijon”, a badass warrior-mustard princess who pilots the most effective humey in New Foodland, Jillian Bell as “Trish”, an empathic nut that puts the wellbeing of New Foodland above all else, Martin Starr as “Sherman,” Trish’s right-hand man and a cake who is not all that he appears to be, and Patti Harrison as “Jill”, a humey from New Foodland. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. Shaffir and Hunter co-wrote the 2016 animated feature film with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Jonah Hill will executive produce via Point Grey Pictures, Madeline Blair oversees for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the feature film, returns as director for the series and will also executive produce alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Annapurna.”

