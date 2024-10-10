Reacher: Season Four Renewal Set for Prime Video Series Ahead of Third Season Premiere

Reacher fans don’t have to worry about this series ending anytime soon. Prime Video has renewed the series for a fourth season before even announcing a premiere date for its third season.

Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, and Sonya Cassidy star in the series based on the novels by Lee Child. Season three is based on the seventh novel in the series, Persuader, which has Reacher go undercover to rescue an informant being held by a foe from his past.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said the following about the renewal:

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season. We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

Prime Video has also recently ordered a spin-off of the popular series following Maria Sten’s character.

The premiere date for season three of Reacher will be announced later. The series will return in 2025.

