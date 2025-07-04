Digman!: Season Two Delayed, Will Launch on Comedy Central with South Park

South Park isn’t the only show delayed this month on Comedy Central. Season two of Digman! is also being delayed. The series was set to premiere alongside South Park next Wednesday, and it will still return with the series later this month.

Comedy Central shared the following about the delay:

“Comedy Central today announced the season two premiere of Digman! has been moved to Wednesday, July 23 at 10:30 PM ET/PT immediately following South Park. Season one of Digman! marked the first to be written and produced by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winning actor and producer Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) along with show-runner Neil Campbell (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Rejoining Samberg in the cast for season two are Mitra Jouhari (Three Busy Debras) providing the voice of Saltine, Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave, Friendship) as Swooper, Dale Soules (Orange Is The New Black) as Agatha, Guz Khan (Our Flag Means Death) as Zane, Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Bella, and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs) as Quail Eegan. Season two will feature guest voice appearances from a wide array of fan-favorite talent, including: Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad 2), Beth Grant (Donnie Darko), Dennis Haysbert (The Unit), Mike Hanford (writer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Mark Hamill (The Life of Chuck), Rachel Kaly (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Nathan Lane (Mid-Century Modern), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey), Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows), Claudia O’Doherty (Killing It), Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anne Ramsay (Mad About You), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy), Rekha Shankar (Best Friends Forever), Jorma Taccone (director, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), Carl Tart (writer, Saturday Night Live), Whitmer Thomas (Friendship), Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts), John Waters (Serial Mom), Kate Winslet (Lee), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). For more, follow Digman! on Instagram and TikTok, and join the conversation using #Digman. Fans can catch-up on season one of Digman! exclusively streaming on Paramount+ and Comedy Central Video On Demand. Season one full episodes are also available for purchase with Apple, Amazon, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and more. Digman! is created by Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell and produced by CBS Studios alongside Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here banner. Titmouse will Executive Produce, with their own Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.”

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of this animated series? Do you plan to watch season two?