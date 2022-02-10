Fairview: Season One Ratings

South Park has been a staple of Comedy Central for decades. Now, the cable channel is trying to launch Fairview, another satirical animated comedy set in a small town. Will this new show be a hit in the ratings too? Will Fairview be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Fairview TV show features the voices of Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine. In this comedy, the outspoken and ill-behaved citizens of a small community called Fairview unintentionally learn important life lessons as they navigate complex social issues with their unique brand of small-town American ingenuity and stubbornness. The residents are seen primarily through the lens of Fairview’s sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson (Cockenberg).

