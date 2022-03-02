Network: Comedy Central

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 9, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.

TV show description:

A satirical adult animated series, the Fairview TV show was created by RJ Fried.

In this comedy, the outspoken and ill-behaved citizens of a small community called Fairview unintentionally learn important life lessons as they navigate complex social issues with their unique brand of small-town American ingenuity and stubbornness.

The residents are seen primarily through the lens of Fairview’s sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson (Cockenberg).

