Fairview

Fairview TV show on Comedy Central: canceled or renewed?

Network: Comedy Central
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 9, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.

TV show description:      
A satirical adult animated series, the Fairview TV show was created by RJ Fried.

In this comedy, the outspoken and ill-behaved citizens of a small community called Fairview unintentionally learn important life lessons as they navigate complex social issues with their unique brand of small-town American ingenuity and stubbornness.

The residents are seen primarily through the lens of Fairview’s sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson (Cockenberg).

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Fairview TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




