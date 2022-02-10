Fairview: Season Two? Has the Comedy Central TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Fairview TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Comedy Central? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fairview, season two.



Airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, the Fairview TV show features the voices of Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine. In this comedy, the outspoken and ill-behaved citizens of a small community called Fairview unintentionally learn important life lessons as they navigate complex social issues with their unique brand of small-town American ingenuity and stubbornness. The residents are seen primarily through the lens of Fairview’s sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson (Cockenberg).



The first season of Fairview averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 266,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Fairview stacks up against other Comedy Central TV shows.



As of February 11, 2022, Fairview has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Comedy Central cancel or renew Fairview for season two? The cable channel has done very well with South Park and they’ve paired this new show with it to try to attract some of its viewers. Though Fairview won’t be nearly as successful as South Park, the series got off to a positive start and it also has a lot of notable talent involved with it. I suspect it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fairview cancellation or renewal news.



