Fairview: Comedy Central Previews New Adult Animated Series (Watch)

Fairview is coming to Comedy Central next week and the cable channel has released a teaser. The new adult animated series shows how national politics can cause problems among the residents of a small town. The voice cast of the animated series includes Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.

Comedy Central revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Comedy Central announced the premiere date for the new series Fairview, a weekly, hyper-topical, eight episode series that will follow “South Park” each week. Fairview is a half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson. The series features voice talent from Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine. Fairview, produced by CBS Studios, will be in partnership with the talented team of “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” (Paramount+), recently Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series and “Our Cartoon President” (Showtime). The show is created and executive produced by RJ Fried with Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tim Luecke, Kim Gamble, Mike Leech and Zach Smilovitz as executive producers. Grant Gish is the Executive Producer with Co-Executive Producer Sachi Ezura and Supervising Producer Michael Stanger for MTV Entertainment Group.”

Check out the preview for Fairview below. The series arrives on February 9th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Fairview on Comedy Central next week?