A Comedy Central sitcom, Corporate stars Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Lance Reddick, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, and Aparna Nancherla, with Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn, and Andy Richter guest-starring in season two. The comedy explores life as a Junior-Executive-in-Training. At the profitable multi-national corporation, Hampton DeVille, Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are just two more cogs in the machine. Confrontational criticism rules the day, under the iron fist of CEO Christian DeVille (Reddick), and his sycophantic underlings John (Lustick) and Kate (Dudek).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Corporate averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 233,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% and 32%, respectively. Find out how Corporate stacks up against other scripted Comedy Central TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Comedy Central cancel or renew Corporate for a third season? The numbers are low and other series on this channel have been cancelled with similar numbers. Still, I think Corporate will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Corporate cancellation or renewal news.

6/10/19 update: Comedy Central renewed Corporate for a third and final season.



