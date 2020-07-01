Corporate: Season Three; Comedy Central Reveals Final Season Premiere Date (Video)

Corporate now has its return date. The comedy will return later this month with its third and final season. A trailer has been released for the final season.

“Comedy Central announced today that critically-acclaimed scripted series Corporate will premiere its third and final season of six episodes starting on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. For those stuck working from home and communicating by daily video conference calls, “Corporate” offers a return to the comfort and nostalgia of the grim and soul-crushing office life everyone has come to desperately miss during social distancing.

As previously announced, the much-anticipated final season will see Matt, Jake, Grace, and the rest of Hampton DeVille as they face the struggles of content creation, workplace conflicts, business trips, and finally learning to climb the corporate ladder.

“We know there’s absolutely nothing else going on in the world right now that could possibly need your attention,” said show creators Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman, “so we expect you all to tune in.”

Season two of Corporate, which holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered in January 2019 to laudatory reviews. Led by stars Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick, the season featured star-studded guests Kyra Sedgwick, Elizabeth Perkins, Kristen Schaal, Sasheer Zamata, Baron Vaughn and Andy Richter. The first season, equally praised, was included in numerous “best of” lists from notable outlets including The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Esquire and TIME.”