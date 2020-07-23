Corporate: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Corporate TV series will be cancelled or renewed this time around. Comedy Central has already announced that it’s ending and there won’t be a fourth season. Will Corporate’s ratings improve now that the series is wrapping up? Stay tuned.

An office comedy, Corporate stars Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Lance Reddick, Anne Dudek, Adam Lustick, and Aparna Nancherla. The comedy explores life as a Junior-Executive-in-Training. At the profitable multi-national Hampton DeVille corporation, Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are just two more cogs in the machine. Confrontational criticism rules the day, under the iron fist of CEO Christian DeVille (Reddick), and his sycophantic underlings John (Lustick) and Kate (Dudek). Matt and Jake’s only ally is Human Resources rep Grace (Nancherla).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Corporate on Comedy Central averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 227,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Corporate TV series on Comedy Central? Should it have been renewed for a fourth season?