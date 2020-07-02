Beavis and Butt-Head: Comedy Central and Mike Judge to Reboot Series

Get ready for the return of Beavis and Butt-Head! The series is getting a reboot from Mike Judge, and it is headed to Comedy Central. The original series aired on MTV.

“Comedy Central has announced an expansive deal with Emmy(R) Award-winning Mike Judge to reimagine MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as additional spin-offs and specials.

Launched in 1993, Beavis and Butt-Head quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. Centered around two teenage couch potatoes, “Beavis” and “Butt-Head,” the unprecedented concept immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

In this new iteration, “Beavis” and “Butt-head” are entering a whole new Gen Z world.

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.

Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.”