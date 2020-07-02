Star Trek: Lower Decks: CBS All Access Announces Premiere of Animated Comedy Series

“Rarely Going Where No One Has Gone Before.” CBS All Access has revealed that its newest series incarnation of the Star Trek franchise will debut this summer. The animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, will debut on Thursday, August 6th and the remaining nine episodes of the season will be released on subsequent Thursdays.

From Rick and Morty head writer and executive producer Mike McMahan, the half-hour show revolves around the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s most unimportant starships. The animated series’ voice cast includes Tawney Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Here’s the announcement about the upcoming launch of Star Trek: Lower Decks:

New Episodes Will Be Released Weekly on Thursdays, Exclusively for CBS All Access

July 1, 2020 – CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its new half-hour animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will premiere on Thursday, August 6. Following the premiere, new episodes of the series’ 10-episode first season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The series’ teaser art was also revealed.

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Solar Opposites”), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, serves as a co-executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is the first animated series to join the expanding “Star Trek” franchise on CBS All Access, which includes hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD; STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, returning with season three later this year; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon.

