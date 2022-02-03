South Park: Season 25 Ratings

Once again, there’s no need to worry about South Park being cancelled. The long-running Comedy Central series has already been renewed for season 26 and beyond. However, it’s worth noting that half of season 24 (which was made up of four one-hour specials) was released as Paramount+ exclusives. Will South Park continue to be a Comedy Central staple or, could it move entirely to the streaming service? Stay tuned.

An adult animated series, the South Park TV show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Taking place in the fictional small town of South Park, Colorado, the adventures center around four third-grade boys — Stanley “Stan” Marsh (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Stone), Kenneth “Kenny” McCormick (Stone), and Eric Cartman (Parker). The voice cast of this long-running series also includes Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell.

For comparisons: Season 23 of South Park on Comedy Central averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 817,000 viewers. We’re using those numbers because season 24 was comprised of four hour TV specials, two of which aired on Comedy Central and two streamed as Paramount+ exclusives.

What do you think? Do you like the South Park TV series on Comedy Central? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 26th season?