Necaxa: FXX Sets Premiere Date for Soccer Docuseries Starring Eva Longoria

Necaxa has its premiere date. The new soccer docuseries will arrive on FXX in August. The series follows Eva Longoria as she teams up with Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds on the Liga MX soccer team.

FXX shared the following about the series:

“FX and Disney+ Latin America’s Necaxa, a new docuseries from Eva Longoria in partnership with Welcome to Wrexham’s Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, will premiere Thursday, August 7 at 9pm ET/PT on FXX with episodes available next day on Hulu. The series will also be available on Disney+ internationally.

Necaxa will premiere two episodes each Thursday for the first three weeks followed by one episode each Thursday until the season finale on Thursday, September 18. All episodes of Welcome to Wrexham seasons 1-4 are also available to stream on Hulu.

In FX and Disney+ Latin America’s Necaxa, Eva Longoria sets out to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa – enlisting the help of fellow owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, fresh off their headline-making revival of Wrexham AFC.

Necaxa is a gripping bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability including relocations and near-constant reinvention. Though its legacy has flickered in and out of the national spotlight, a passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved “Rayos” will one day rise again.

With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the series follows the emotional journeys of the players, the steadfast fans and believers – and even the skeptics. Necaxa brings viewers onto the training pitch and into the locker room as Los Rayos and their supporters chase a playoff dream and hope that lightning can, in fact, strike again. A portrait of faith, resilience and the enduring power of hope, Necaxa dives into the lives and dreams of the people who surround the team. Will Club Necaxa make it, or will they lose another season and the hearts of Aguascalientes once and for all?

Necaxa is executive produced by Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, Nicholas Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey, Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds, Alex Fumero and Diana E. Gonzales. The series is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, More Better Productions, Maximum Effort and 3 Arts Entertainment.”