It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Viewer Votes

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show on FXX

The gang is more dysfunctional than ever in the 16th season of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 16th season episodes of It’s Always Sunny here.

An FXX dark comedy series, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around a gang of five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run the unsuccessful Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia. They are bouncer Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), janitor Charlie Kelly (Day), bartender Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), waitress Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito), an eccentric millionaire and neglectful father of Dennis and Dee. In season 16, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. Guests include Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani, Sandy Martin, Lynne Marie Stewart, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jimmi Simpson, Nate Mooney, David Hornsby, Andrew Friedman, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul.


What do you think? Which season 16 episodes of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that It’s Always Sunny has already been renewed for a 17th season on FXX?

