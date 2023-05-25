Mayans MC: Season Five Viewer Votes

The big finish is coming in the fifth season of the Mayans MC TV show on FX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mayans MC is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we know season five is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Mayans MC here.

An FX gritty biker drama, the Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle. The story follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Mayans MC TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe that Mayans MC should end with season five or be renewed for a sixth season on FX?