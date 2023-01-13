Mayans MC: Season Five; FX Announces the End for Biker Drama Series

The ride is almost over. FX has announced that the upcoming fifth season of Mayans MC will be the show’s last. The fourth season of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off finished airing in June of last year.

A gritty biker drama created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, the Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. The story follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Cardenas), and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.

The fourth season of Mayans MC averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 607,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership.

Last July, Mayans MC was renewed for its upcoming fifth season and, at the time, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement, “The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership. Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season.”

Today, FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf announced that season five would mark the end of the drama. The reveal wasn’t much of a surprise since James has said that he knew how Mayans MC would finish.

“We know where it ends,” he told Variety at the red carpet premiere of season four. “I know the very last shot. So, it’s not in season four, so I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends, and we have been headed there for a while now.”

Season five will air at some point this year. The first two seasons aired in the fall, while seasons three and four aired in the spring.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Mayans MC TV series? Are you disappointed to hear that this FX show is ending with season five, or does that feel like the right time? Would you have stuck around for season six?

