Mayans MC: Season Five? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the Mayans MC TV show stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. The story follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Cardenas), and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Olmos) after a heart-wrenching betrayal.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Mayans MC averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 621,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Mayans MC stacks up against other FX TV shows.



As of April 21, 2022, Mayans MC has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Mayans MC for season five? This show has been one of the channel’s higher-rated scripted shows so I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mayans MC cancellation or renewal news.



