Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: FOX Sets Premiere Date for Food Business Competition Series (Watch)

Gordon Ramsay is bringing another show to FOX this May. The new Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars series will find competitors creating their own food businesses and going against others for a big prize – Ramsay helping them turn their business into a reality with a $250,000 investment of his own money. A trailer teasing the new series was also released.

FOX revealed more about this latest Ramsay series in a press release.

On the heels of the post-Super Bowl LVII Season Two launch of Next Level Chef, this season’s #1 broadcast series, culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in FOX’s all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The series, which puts food industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000, premieres Wednesday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) following the Season Thirteen premiere of MasterChef on FOX. “Gordon is among the most influential forces in the culinary world, and with Food Stars, he expands that reach by elevating the entrepreneurial dreams, ideas and innovations our contestants are introducing to the food industry,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Gordon has been a long-time, valued, prolific partner to us at FOX, and as audiences will see in Food Stars, he never slows down, always delivering incredible new, compelling concepts in culinary and lifestyle entertainment.” The iconic Gordon Ramsay gets down to business with a selected group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur in his brand-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Check out the trailer for Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars below.

