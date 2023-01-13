Dave: Season Three Premiere Date and Guests Revealed for FXX Comedy Series

The artist known as Lil Dicky is heading out on tour in the upcoming third season of Dave. FXX has announced that the comedy series is returning for its third season this spring, on Wednesday, April 5th.

Created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, the Dave TV show stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko. A single-camera comedy series, it’s based on the life of Burd, a rapper and comedian who’s known as Lil Dicky on stage. The series revolves around a suburban neurotic man named Dave (Burd). He’s in his late twenties and has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now, with the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, Dave has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.

Guest stars in year three will include Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Rick Ross, Travis Barker, and Usher.

In the upcoming third season, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is — and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Dave series on FXX? Are you looking forward to watching season three of this comedy?

